Jon Robinson: Last year’s draft “certainly wasn’t a great situation for us”

Getty Images

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said at a Monday press conference that he always puts pressure on himself to succeed in the draft, but there’s a bit more pressure than usual this year.

Robinson chose tackle Isaiah Wilson with the 29th overall pick last year and Wilson is now out of the NFL after playing four snaps, getting arrested twice, and serving a team-issued suspension during the season. None of the team’s other five picks flamed out so spectacularly, but they also didn’t make much of a positive impression in their 32 combined appearances for the Titans.

Robinson acknowledged, via 104.5 The Zone, that last year “certainly wasn’t a great situation for us” while also noting that the team has had a lot of hits during his tenure in Tennessee.

Last year set a very low bar for Robinson and the Titans to clear for this year’s draft to be a more successful one. Clearing that bar with a lot of room to spare would be a plus for Tennessee now and in the future.