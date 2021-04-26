Kliff Kingsbury hopes quarterbacks go with the first five picks in the NFL draft

Getty Images

The one position the Cardinals know they won’t draft in the first round is quarterback, which means Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is hoping to see a run on quarterbacks at the start of the draft.

“We’re hoping they go [with the] top five picks,” Kingsbury said, via ArizonaSports.com. “It’ll push a player that we have rated really highly to us. It’s going to be interesting. It’s a great group. I haven’t studied them as thoroughly as I have in the past, but very, very talented young men that all could go in that top 10-to-15 picks.”

If the five top quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields — all go in the Top 15 picks, the Cardinals will be very pleased with the players available to them at No. 16 overall.

Mock drafts are all over the map about what the Cardinals might actually do at No. 16, but Kingsbury isn’t afraid to reveal one thing: They’re not taking a quarterback.