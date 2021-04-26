Kyler Murray: We need to get the little things right

Getty Images

The Cardinals were 6-3 and looking like a good bet to make a run at the playoffs after DeAndre Hopkins reeled in a Hail Mary from Kyler Murray to beat the Bills in Week 10, but the season went the wrong way from there.

Arizona lost five of its final seven games and missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year. Murray said that he’s confident that the players the Cardinals have are capable of a better result in 2021, but that the team needs to stop “taking the little things for granted” if they are going to improve on last season.

“We started out hot, and we were kind of a team where you just didn’t know what we were bringing to the table each and every Sunday, just kind of going with the flow,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “Those organizations that are used to winning, they do everything right, and I don’t think that we are there yet. And I think that’s what we need to get to doing is, do everything right, the little things right. The little things matter in the grand scheme of things.”

Turnovers, third-down conversions, and red zone work were among the little things that Murray thinks need to be the focus if that playoff drought is going to come to an end.