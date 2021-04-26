Marcus Gilbert announces his retirement

Getty Images

Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert announced his retirement on Monday.

In a post to his Twitter account, Gilbert thanked the Steelers for drafting him in the second round of the 2011 draft and giving him the opportunity to “live my dream” in the NFL. He also said he cherished his time with the Cardinals, although he never played a game for the team after signing with them in 2019.

Gilbert missed that season after injuring his knee and opted out last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum started at tackle for Arizona and remain on hand for this season.

Gilbert started 87 of the 88 games he played for the Steelers during his eight seasons with the team.