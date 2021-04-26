Orlando Brown Jr.: I want to be here for a long time, I’ll take care of my part

Getty Images

Orlando Brown Jr. officially became a member of the Chiefs on Monday and the subject of how long the offensive tackle will be in Kansas City came up during a press conference.

Brown is heading into the final year of the four-year contract he signed with the Ravens as a 2018 third-round pick and word last week was that he will play out the year before any decisions are made about how to proceed. Brown said on Monday that he wants to be in Kansas City and will do what he needs to do to make the Chiefs feel the same way.

“I want to be here for a long time. I’m going to make sure I take care of my part,” Brown said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Brown will be doing his part as a left tackle on a full-time basis for the first time in his career. Handling that switch and continuing to play at a high level will make Brown a coveted player if the Chiefs don’t sign or tag him ahead of free agency next year.