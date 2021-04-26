Packers again willing to move up in first round

Getty Images

The Packers traded up in last year’s draft to select quarterback Jordan Love, who played no snaps last season and might play no snaps this season. They hope to get more help out of their first-round choice this year.

Green Bay has the 29th choice in Thursday’s opening round.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst admits he might be tempted to trade up again this year.

“It’s always tempting for me,” Gutekunst said of moving up, via NFL Media. “I think when you’re sitting at [No.] 29 and watching those kind of players come off the board that you’ve spent so much time studying and kind of thinking about how they could affect your football team, it’s always tempting. You gotta be careful and you gotta be careful not to fall in love with any individual player. We’ll look at each opportunity we have to move up. We’ve done that in the past. We’ve moved down in the past, as well. But, we’ll look at each opportunity and, if it makes sense, we certainly won’t be afraid to do that.”

The Packers will have Aaron Rodgers for at least one more season. That gives me at least one more season to win a Super Bowl.

The window is open, but for how long?

The Packers need as much help as they can get out of this draft to try and knock off the Bucs and other contenders in the NFC before time runs out on the Rodgers’ era in Green Bay.

“We have a very good football team coming back, which gives me a little more freedom, I think, as we attack the board to go with the best player,” Gutekunst said. “But I think at the same time, I think for me, the one thing, if we have a chance to move up to take a specific player that we feel is special, I think you have to always consider that. I think we have since I’ve been kinda, the last three years, I think we’ve done that and we’ll always kinda do that. There’s only so many game-changing-type players in this league. If you have the opportunity to acquire one, I think you have to consider it.”