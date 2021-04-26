Packers seem intent on preserving year-to-year option with Aaron Rodgers

The Packers say Aaron Rodgers will be the team’s quarterback for the “foreseeable future.” While not nearly as entertaining as Kyle Shanahan’s “I can’t guarantee anyone will be alive on Sunday” line, the choice of words represents the team’s latest effort to maintain it’s year-to-year arrangement with Rodgers, without calling it that.

Whatever the words, that’s what it is — unless and until Rodgers has a restructuring or an extension that makes it much more difficult to trade him before June 1, 2022, the Packers have the ability to move on from Rodgers (and on to Jordan Love) after 2021, and then after 2022, and at the absolute latest after 2023. Rodgers surely isn’t a fan of that approach, but he’s opting to measure his words carefully. He saw how quickly the Cheeseheads curdled on Brett Favre after the team nudged him to retire and he strong-armed his way back into the league. Rodgers seems to be determined to not end up being vilified, like Favre was.

The Packers, in turn, seem to be determined to keep Rodgers in a sweet spot of pissed off, angry enough to perform at an MVP level but not so angry that he makes a power play toward the exits. After the 2021 season, it may be impossible to get him to continue to accept a one-year-at-a-time approach, especially if he continues to play at a high level, if the market at quarterback continues to grow, and if Rodgers continues to be in the Jared Goff/Carson Wentz compensation range.

Clearly, Rodgers played more than well enough in 2020 to make Love a moot point, for now. After 2021, the Packers will revisit the situation. And so on, until they finally make the decision that will justify their decision to ignore more pressing needs and to draft a future quarterback a year ago.

However the coming season plays out, characterizing Rodgers as the quarterback for the “foreseeable future” seems like nothing more than an effort to help the Packers continue to foresee a future of flexibility when it comes to the question of which quarterback will be the starter in 2022. Until Rodgers’ contact significantly changes, the Packers will continue to have that flexibility.

  1. The packers and their fans don’t deserve this guy. Take your turn with Ryan Fitzpatrick as your quarterback and maybe you’ll start appreciating him. This fan base has no idea what a non-future HOF quarterback is like.

  2. At this point I wonder if it may still be possible to Rodgers to pull a Brady and go year-to-year on his own terms. This would make him very marketable in 3 years, I think. If he could agree to some cap maneuvering or a reduced salary in exchange for a no trade/no tag clause, perhaps? My point is that maybe Rodgers does indeed want out, if he can get out in a manner where he is still marketable to a good team needing a qb to put them over the top. Why not? He may not have job security with Green Bay anyway.

  3. Just like when the Packers officially switched from Favre to Rodgers, it doesn’t matter how well the old QB plays, its how far along the young QB is. When the Packers feel Jordan Love is at a certain level, then Rodgers is gone MVP or no MVP. Keep an eye on the preseason…

  4. Clearly the Packers don’t care about Rodger’s feelings. They want to make sure they have options going forward no matter how Aaron feels. There’s nothing wrong with that…unless you’re Aaron Rodgers.

  5. With that year over year porous defense even Rodgers and playing in the weakest division in the NFL won’t matter. Nothing but playoff runs ending in January.

  7. Rogers should try a bit harder to get a 2 year contract with some guarantees for both years. At any age injury in the NFL always needs to be considered, regardless of how well one does on Jeopardy.

  9. Same thing was said when Rodgers was drafted…. the result is a franchise with only two starting quarterbacks in the last 29 years! I think that’s a good thing and if we’re lucky we won’t have to take a quarterback high in the draft for another 15 years.

