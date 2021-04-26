Reports: 49ers choosing between Mac Jones, Trey Lance at No. 3

Getty Images

The intrigue that the 49ers created by trading up to the third overall pick in this year’s draft will finally come to an end on Thursday night.

General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan will reveal their choice, which everyone has expected to be a quarterback since the 49ers struck their deal with the Dolphins. There has been speculation about the Niners picking Justin Fields, Mac Jones, and Trey Lance at points, but it appears only two of those three are in play.

In this week’s Football Morning in America, Peter King has a mock draft sending Jones to the 49ers while noting that Lance is the other player under consideration. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media also reports that the team’s focus has landed on those two quarterbacks.

With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson set to go with the first two picks, the 49ers’ selection will help set other wheels in motion in Cleveland on Thursday night.