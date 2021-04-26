Reports: 49ers choosing between Mac Jones, Trey Lance at No. 3

Posted by Josh Alper on April 26, 2021, 6:52 AM EDT
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama
Getty Images

The intrigue that the 49ers created by trading up to the third overall pick in this year’s draft will finally come to an end on Thursday night.

General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan will reveal their choice, which everyone has expected to be a quarterback since the 49ers struck their deal with the Dolphins. There has been speculation about the Niners picking Justin Fields, Mac Jones, and Trey Lance at points, but it appears only two of those three are in play.

In this week’s Football Morning in America, Peter King has a mock draft sending Jones to the 49ers while noting that Lance is the other player under consideration. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media also reports that the team’s focus has landed on those two quarterbacks.

With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson set to go with the first two picks, the 49ers’ selection will help set other wheels in motion in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Reports: 49ers choosing between Mac Jones, Trey Lance at No. 3

  1. Holy polar opposites, Batman. The NFL ready plug-and-play 12 year “solid starter”, or the kid with the potential to be either a superstar or a Trubisky-caliber bust. Lance would sell tickets and media copy but if they want to move on from Jimmy G and win games now, Mac is the guy.

  2. Neither of those guys are top 5 guys to me. Lance is a complete mystery and jones is a product of the school he played at. Even though Fields a big risk to bust, the reward if he comes close to ceiling makes him ok to draft that high. The niners would make a huge mistake taking Jones and Lance is just way to much of an unknown to take at 3.

  5. My opinion: The 49ers are showing late interest in Lance because they think it’s who Arthur Blanks wants, and they’d love to trade from 3 to 4 and get back some kind of extra pick, allowing the Falcons to move up to #3 and get their preference (Lance), while the 49ers still get their guy (Jones) at #4.

    We’ll see if it works.

  6. Neither of them are worth 3 first round picks. Nobody is. This trade will set SF behind for several years.

  10. It would be draft shattering if the 49ers shocked the world, and took a wide receiver with the 3rd pick, and not one of these maybe he’s gonna be the answer quarterbacks

  11. Jones makes the most sense if Shanahan wants a QB who can step in right away–which is likely. Jones is a classic pocket passer who has great footwork which is also something Shanahan really likes. As others have noted however, SF spent way too much to get the rights to draft one of the available QBs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.