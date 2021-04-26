Seahawks working out D’Onta Foreman

Getty Images

The Seahawks are taking a look at a running back before the draft.

Per EPSN’s Field Yates, Seattle is working out former 2017 third-round pick D'Onta Foreman.

Foreman spent the 2020 season with the Titans, appearing in six games for the club. He took 22 carries for 95 yards and caught a pass for five yards. He also was also on the field for 13 special teams snaps.

Foreman started his career with the Texans, appearing in 11 games for the club from 2017-2018. But the team cut him during 2019 training camp. Foreman spent some time with the Colts after the AFC South rival claimed him off waivers, but was cut again before the end of the month.

He was out of the league until he had a tryout with the Titans in August of 2020. Foreman has 421 yards rushing and 116 yards receiving in his career, with a pair of rushing touchdowns and a pair of passing touchdowns.