Sean Lee retires

Getty Images

Sean Lee is calling it a career.

Lee, a 2010 second-round draft pick who spent 11 seasons with the Cowboys, told Todd Archer of ESPN he has decided to retire.

The 34-year-old Lee was a first-team All-Pro in 2016 and a defensive captain in Dallas for several years, although injuries significantly limited him for much of his career. Lee missed a total of 58 games over 11 seasons with the Cowboys.

Lee was a free agent and there hadn’t been any reports of him drawing interest, so it’s no surprise that he has decided he reached the end of the road after a good career.