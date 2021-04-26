Von Miller, other Broncos show up for offseason workouts

Getty Images

The story that helped bridge the gap between free agency and the draft has faded away, for the most part. While some players may indeed be staying away from voluntary offseason workouts, it’s hardly the avalanche that had been envisioned.

On Monday, Broncos linebacker Von Miller showed up for offseason workouts in Denver, according to Mike Klis of 9News.com. Per Klis, Miller was among “several” players who worked out at the team facility on Monday.

Miller has a $500,000 workout bonus in his contract. While a very small piece of his total compensation, it’s still $500,000.

The move comes after a report emerged of a significant number of Patriots players showed by last week for the first week of Phase One in New England. Again, the competitive nature of pro football provides a major benefit to those teams whose players show up.