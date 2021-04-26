Washington exercises Daron Payne’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has taken defensive linemen in the first round of the last four drafts and they have now exercised their fifth-year option on the contract of a second member of that quartet.

According to multiple reports, the team has exercised the option on defensive tackle Daron Payne‘s contract. The move comes a year after they exercised Jonathan Allen‘s option.

Payne now has a guaranteed salary of $8.529 million for the 2022 season.

Payne has started 41 of the 47 regular season games that Washington has played since taking him 13th overall in 2018. He has 166 tackles, 10 sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances. Payne also had two sacks and a forced fumble in the team’s playoff loss to the Buccaneers in January.