Zac Taylor: Ja’Marr Chase’s connection with Joe Burrow one of many things we weigh

Getty Images

The Bengals could have their choice of the best non-quarterback in the draft at No. 5 overall, with quarterbacks expected to come off the board with at least three of the first four picks.

That means former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase should be on the board for Cincinnati, which could use a No. 1 receiver. During his pre-draft press conference on Monday, head coach Zac Taylor called chase a “tremendous player” who put himself in position to be a high pick.

But there’s another factor in that Joe Burrow was Chase’s college quarterback. Burrow said last week that he hasn’t been lobbying for his former teammate. And Taylor said the connection between the two players won’t be a major factor in whether or not Cincinnati targets the wide receiver.

“It’s one of the things that you weigh and certainly we take in a lot of factors — the production on the field, their character, their football IQ, just what they bring to our locker room and to our team as a whole,” Taylor said. “Relationship with the quarterback, that certainly doesn’t hurt. But that’s one of the many things that we weigh.”

Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards with 20 touchdowns as LSU won a national championship in 2019. He elected to opt out of the 2020 season.