2021 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

The 2021 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 29 and runs until Saturday, May 1. The Draft will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, at multiple locations across downtown including FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Jaguars will select first overall and are all but guaranteed to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence is one of several prominent quarterbacks in this draft class, including BYU’s Zach Wilson, whom the Jets could take with the second pick. The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins in March and will now draft third overall. The overall landscape of round 1 selections continues to evolve: after a big trade with the Chiefs for Orlando Brown Jr., the Ravens will now have two first-round selections.
Below are all 259 picks in all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks. Check out additional 2021 NFL Draft coverage, including news, trades, video analysis and more here.
2021 NFL Draft Order
Round 1
1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) New York Jets
3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)
4) Atlanta Falcons
5) Cincinnati Bengals
6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
7) Detroit Lions
8) Carolina Panthers
9) Denver Broncos
10) Dallas Cowboys
11) New York Giants
12) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)
13) Los Angeles Chargers
14) Minnesota Vikings
15) New England Patriots
16) Arizona Cardinals
17) Las Vegas Raiders
18) Miami Dolphins
19) Washington Football Team
20) Chicago Bears
21) Indianapolis Colts
22) Tennessee Titans
23) New York Jets (from SEA)
24) Pittsburgh Steelers
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
26) Cleveland Browns
27) Baltimore Ravens
28) New Orleans Saints
29) Green Bay Packers
30) Buffalo Bills
31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2
33) Jacksonville Jaguars
34) New York Jets
35) Atlanta Falcons
36) Miami Dolphins (from HOU)
37) Philadelphia Eagles
38) Cincinnati Bengals
39) Carolina Panthers
40) Denver Broncos
41) Detroit Lions
42) New York Giants
43) San Francisco 49ers
44) Dallas Cowboys
45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)
46) New England Patriots
47) Los Angeles Chargers
48) Las Vegas Raiders
49) Arizona Cardinals
50) Miami Dolphins
51) Washington Football Team
52) Chicago Bears
53) Tennessee Titans
54) Indianapolis Colts
55) Pittsburgh Steelers
56) Seattle Seahawks
57) Los Angeles Rams
58) Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL)
59) Cleveland Browns
60) New Orleans Saints
61) Buffalo Bills
62) Green Bay Packers
63) Kansas City Chiefs
64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 3
65) Jacksonville Jaguars
66) New York Jets
67) Houston Texans
68) Atlanta Falcons
69) Cincinnati Bengals
70) Philadelphia Eagles
71) Denver Broncos
72) Detroit Lions
73) Carolina Panthers
74) Washington Football Team (from SF)
75) Dallas Cowboys
76) New York Giants
77) Los Angeles Chargers
78) Minnesota Vikings
79) Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ)
80) Las Vegas Raiders
81) Miami Dolphins
82) Washington Football Team
83) Chicago Bears
84) Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
85) Tennessee Titans
86) New York Jets (from SEA)
87) Pittsburgh Steelers
88) Los Angeles Rams
89) Cleveland Browns
90) Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)
91) Cleveland Browns (from NO)
92) Green Bay Packers
93) Buffalo Bills
94) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)
95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)
101) Detroit Lions (from LAR; compensatory selection)
102) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
103) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)
104) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)
105) New Orleans Saints (special compensatory selection)
Round 4
107) New York Jets
108) Atlanta Falcons
109) Houston Texans
110) Cleveland Browns (from PHI)
111) Cincinnati Bengals
112) Detroit Lions
113) Carolina Panthers
114) Denver Broncos
115) Dallas Cowboys
116) New York Giants
117) San Francisco 49ers
118) Los Angeles Chargers
119) Minnesota Vikings
120) New England Patriots
121) Las Vegas Raiders
122) New England Patriots (from AZ through HOU)
123) Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
124) Washington Football Team
125) Minnesota Vikings (from CHI)
126) Tennessee Titans
127) Indianapolis Colts
128) Pittsburgh Steelers
129) Seattle Seahawks
130) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
131) Baltimore Ravens
132) Cleveland Browns
133) New Orleans Saints
134) Minnesota Vikings (from BUF; conditional)
135) Green Bay Packers
136) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)
137) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
139) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
140) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)
141) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
142) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
143) Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
144) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
Round 5
146) New York Jets
147) Houston Texans
148) Atlanta Falcons
149) Cincinnati Bengals
150) Philadelphia Eagles
151) Carolina Panthers
152) Denver Broncos
153) Detroit Lions
154) New York Jets (from NYG)
155) San Francisco 49ers
156) Miami Dolphins (from DAL through PHI)
157) Minnesota Vikings
158) Houston Texans (from NE)
159) Los Angeles Chargers
160) Arizona Cardinals
161) Buffalo Bills (from LV)
162) Las Vegas Raiders (from MIA)
163) Washington Football Team
164) Chicago Bears
165) Indianapolis Colts
166) Tennessee Titans
167) Las Vegas Raiders (from SEA)
168) Minnesota Vikings (from PIT through BAL)
169) Cleveland Browns (from LAR)
170) Jacksonville Jaguars (from CLE)
171) Baltimore Ravens
172) San Francisco 49ers (from NO)
173) Green Bay Packers
174) Buffalo Bills
175) Kansas City Chiefs
176) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
178) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
179) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
180) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
181) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
182) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
183) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
184) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
Round 6
186) New York Jets
187) Atlanta Falcons
188) New England Patriots (from HOU)
189) Philadelphia Eagles
190) Cincinnati Bengals
191) Denver Broncos
192) Dallas Cowboys (from DET)
193) Carolina Panthers
194) San Francisco 49ers
195) Houston Texans (from DAL through NE)
196) New York Giants
197) New England Patriots
198) Los Angeles Chargers
199) Minnesota Vikings
200) Las Vegas Raiders
201) New York Giants (from AZ)
202) Cincinnati Bengals (from MIA through HOU)
203) Houston Texans (from WAS through LV and MIA)
204) Chicago Bears
205) Tennessee Titans
206) Indianapolis Colts
207) Kansas City Chiefs (from PIT through MIA)
208) Chicago Bears (from SEA through MIA; conditional)
209) Los Angeles Rams
210) Baltimore Ravens
211) Cleveland Browns
212) Houston Texans (from NO)
213) Buffalo Bills
214) Green Bay Packers
215) Tennessee Titans (from KC)
216) Pittsburgh Steelers (from TB)
217) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)
218) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
219) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
220) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
221) Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)
222) Carolina Panthers (compensatory selection)
223) Arizona Cardinals (from MIN; compensatory selection)
224) Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)
225) Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)
226) New York Jets (from CAR; compensatory selection)
227) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
228) Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)
Round 7
230) San Francisco 49ers (from NYJ)
231) Miami Dolphins (from HOU)
232) Tennessee Titans (from ATL through MIA)
233) Houston Texans (from CIN)
234) Philadelphia Eagles
235) Cincinnati Bengals (from DET through SEA)
236) Buffalo Bills (from CAR)
237) Denver Broncos
238) Dallas Cowboys
239) Denver Broncos (from NYG)
240) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF)
241) Los Angeles Chargers
242) New England Patriots
243) Arizona Cardinals
244) Washington Football Team (from LV)
245) Pittsburgh Steelers (from MIA)
246) Washington Football Team
247) Arizona Cardinals (from CHI through LV)
248) Indianapolis Colts
249) Jacksonville Jaguars (from TEN)
250) Seattle Seahawks
251) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from PIT)
252) Los Angeles Rams
253) Denver Broncos (from CLE)
254) Pittsburgh Steelers (from BAL)
255) New Orleans Saints
256) Green Bay Packers
257) Cleveland Browns (from BUF)
258) Miami Dolphins (from KC)
259) Tampa Bay Buccaneers