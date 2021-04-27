Allen Robinson: Signing franchise tender was what was best at the time

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson didn’t want to be franchise tagged. But Chicago utilized that tool regardless, and after the team’s flirtation with Kenny Golladay, Robinson quickly signed his franchise tender.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Robinson reiterated he didn’t want to be tagged. But he said he still signed the one-year deal because it was “what was best at the time.”

“I’m in a good place at this point in time,” Robinson said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Robinson will make $17.9 million on the franchise tender. He caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards with six touchdowns for the Bears last year.