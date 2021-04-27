Bears draft picks 2021: Full list of Chicago’s NFL draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

In 2020 the 8-8 Bears made the playoffs thanks to an expanded postseason, but were quickly eliminated by the Saints in the Wild Card Round. In the 2021 draft, they’ll have the 20th overall pick, their first first-round pick since 2018 (thanks to the Khalil Mack trade), when they took Georgia LB Roquan Smith 8th overall. This offseason, the Bears parted ways with QB Mitchell Trubisky, a first-round pick back in 2017 who has since signed with Buffalo. Chicago signed Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal, but in a draft rich with quarterback talent (and with those Russell Wilson rumors finally dying out), Chicago will likely be looking for a more long-term answer at the position.

The Bears’ salary cap situation meant they were constrained to minor moves in free agency, and they have plenty of needs left to address in the draft. After releasing All-Pro CB Kendall Fuller, the holes in the secondary are bigger than ever. Star WR Allen Robinson signed his franchise tag after a prolonged and contentious negotiation, but wide receiver remains a huge need for the Bears Offense, which finished 26th in the league in yards per game in 2020, and which currently lacks depth beyond Robinson and RB David Montgomery.

Chicago Bears 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1, pick 20

Round 2, pick 52

Round 3, pick 83

Round 5, pick 164

Round 6, pick 204

Round 6, pick 208

Round 6, pick 221

Round 6, pick 228

