Bucky Brooks suggests the Ravens should take Justin Fields, let Lamar Jackson “graduate”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2021, 9:39 AM EDT
Three years ago, the Ravens used the 32nd pick in round one on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who became the league’s MVP in only his second season. As Jackson inches toward his second contract, Bucky Brooks of NFL Media has an intriguing idea.

Brooks thinks the Ravens should at least consider drafting Jackson’s replacement, in Justin Fields.

The Ravens now hold the 27th and 31st, along with multiple third- and fourth-round selections. If Fields slides, do the Ravens move up to get him? If Fields makes it all the way to 27, do the Ravens take him?

Brooks isn’t simply throwing out a hot take. He has a reason for suggesting that the Ravens consider avoiding the presumption that sufficiently good rookie quarterbacks will get mammoth second contracts.

“They [could] take a collegiate approach to the quarterback position,” Brooks said on NFL Network’s Path to the Draft. “They cash in on a Justin Fields. And then maybe they operate like a college team. One quarterback graduates, the other quarterback steps into the starter’s role. You now have the opportunity to keep a starting quarterback potentially on a young deal, build up the rest of the assets, and then play smash mouth football the way that they play, and continue to build a better team around the quarterback. It’s something to think about.”

It’s definitely something to think about. With the Ravens hoping to sign Jackson to a long-term deal, and with Jackson not represented by a traditional agent, they potentially could find themselves at an impasse sooner or later. Given the manner in which the Joe Flacco rookie deal played out, with the Ravens eventually giving Flacco two giant contracts after failing to get him signed before his initial agreement expired, maybe they’re willing to consider the concept of quarterback “graduation.”

But college quarterbacks “graduate” only because they’re out of eligibility, or because they leave for the level of football that pays them to play. NFL teams with great quarterbacks typically keep them as long as they can, even if the quarterback’s contract creates salary-cap challenges.

Inevitably, more NFL teams will say to a quarterback who has landed on the “pass” side of the pass/fail line and who is eligible for a second deal, “No thanks.” The Rams, for example, should have done just that with Jared Goff. The Buccaneers did it with Jameis Winston. It’s currently very hard to imagine the Ravens doing that with Lamar Jackson.

But it’s definitely something to at least think about, even if it’s ultimately something better suited for other teams to actually execute. With quarterback contracts continuing to take up so much of a team’s cap space, and with so many great young quarterbacks entering the league, perhaps any team that doesn’t have a true, short-list, franchise quarterback should consider going younger and cheaper at the position.

It’s most likely not the right move for the Ravens, because Jackson is a short-list franchise guy. If, however, they have any concern about wear and tear on Jackson from the run-heavy approach on offense, at some point they’ll need to think about turning the page before the wheels come off.

While it’s way too early to actually do it, it’s never too early to consider creative ideas, even if those ideas ultimately aren’t implemented.

  2. Why is this even a “possible scenario”? Fields will NOT make it past Carolina, Denver, NE or Chicago so there’s 0.00000000001% chance of him being available for the Ravens, especially at 27. I doubt they’ll consider trading up to #7 so this is extremely far-fetched at best.

  3. Question is why not make this hypothetical about Baker Mayfield since Jackson has done more with less in the same division?

  4. The biggest issue with that already, in college they don’t have to give up assets to recruit and sign these top QBs not to mention also have the transfer system. For a team in the NFL under this scenario since they would be hanging on to their starter for a year or two will more times than not give up picks to get the QB, thus taking away some of the ability to build a talented roster around them.

  5. The Infinite Monkey Theorem says that if you give enough monkeys each a typewriter, eventually one of them will type out Hamlet.

    In our current sports media world, we see the Infinite Sports Writer Corollary, which is that if you give enough sports talking heads air time, eventually you will wind up with a moronic take.

  6. This is no specific commentary on Lamar Jackson because I like him, but if I were an NFL GM, I’d play it this way almost every time.

    From what I have seen over the last decade, unless Tom Brady is your quarterback, your Super Bowl window closes as soon as you give your quarterback his second contract.

    Why not draft and develop quarterbacks frequently, collect compensatory picks when the incumbent walks and watch free agency/the trade market for veterans with contracts that aren’t outrageous / who could competently lead a good roster?

  7. And before anyone says Mayfeild is a better passer, go look at the stats from last year. All I hear is that Jackson is terrible, but the stats were essentially the same last year despite one guy throwing more passes, except one guy had Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to throw to with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt as his RB. Not to mention that it seems like the Browns hid Mayfeild last year when they won, while on the other hand, if Jackson doesn’t play well for the Ravens, they usually lose.

  8. lamar jackson = wonderlic 13

    he’s not graduating from anything

    baltimore is clueless when it comes to qbs

    they tried to promote flacco as “elite” because he got hot that one postseason

  9. Can make same argument about any recent crazy QB deals. $30-40 mil bs $182 cap is nuts.

  10. This is why everyone else is playing checkers while BB is playing 52 card pickup with a 53rd card up his sleeve. Who wants these “franchise” quarterbacks? I’ll take a system without one so we don’t have to pay them.

  11. He’s right on. Otherwise you wind up like Minnesota with an albatross under center whose contract prevents the rest of the team from getting better.

  12. I like the outside-the-box thinking. However, after you do it the first time, do you send the message to the next guy, “ doesn’t matter how good you do in the next four years, we’re going to move on from you”?

  13. It’s an interesting approach. For decades, teams with decent QBs have held onto them at any cost. If you can get serviceable QB talent in the draft, you can make it work this way. And if you get lucky and find a truly game-changing talent at that position you can always change strategy again.

  14. They need N. Harris. When they had a big pounding rb they were unstoppable. Dropping Jackson is rediculous. Personally I love watching him play and I said at the time the Cardinals should have taken him over Rosen.

  15. This may sound dumb, but this is the kind of thinking-outside-the-box that stupid-money QB contracts are forcing teams to consuder. As an analogy, when the gubmint issues patents long-term and even renews them based on some BS technicalities, they’re allowing companies to keep prices artificially high and it creates black markets for knock-offs (thinking specifically about pharma right now but there are plenty of other industries).

    The bottom line is that any time prices are kept ridiculously high for ANY reason, there are smart buyers out there who will start looking for alternatives. What we’re seeing here is just the first of many suggestions, I’m sure. It’s entirely possible the QB position will become the next RB situation.

  16. This is why everyone else is playing checkers while BB is playing 52 card pickup with a 53rd card up his sleeve. Who wants these “franchise” quarterbacks? I’ll take a system without one so we don’t have to pay them.
    ————————————–
    I’m as big a Pats fan as anyone but stop, please, with the Belichik doesn’t do anything wrong and any perceived mistake is simply him so far ahead of the curve that no one can see it for years. Using this logic, drafting Harry instead of Metcalf was genius b/c now the Pats won’t have to pay a huge second contract.

  17. realfootballfan says:

    Question is why not make this hypothetical about Baker Mayfield since Jackson has done more with less in the same division?
    —————————
    By what thought process are you making this statement? Baker has Jackson buried in each QB stat catagory except rushing when compared in their first 3 years. I, for one, would prefer to have a passing QB over a rushing QB any day of the week.

  18. steaksandwichandsteaksandwich says:
    April 27, 2021 at 10:02 am

    I like the outside-the-box thinking. However, after you do it the first time, do you send the message to the next guy, “ doesn’t matter how good you do in the next four years, we’re going to move on from you”?
    _________________________

    It’s a good question, but I’m not sure it matters. The QB will be doing his best to either try to stick with the team or showcase for a big deal with the next team. Still, it’s possible it has some kind of effect on him mentally and emotionally.

  19. Sounds to me as if we’re running out of things to talk about leading up to the draft…

  20. Interesting take. You do this IF you don’t think LJ can be more consistent with his passing skill set. Or you stay the course and get him more weapons at WR. BB sucks at picking WRs, Baltimore struggles picking WRs. My team sucks at picking olinemen. Baltimore has do determine how much $$ LJ will want when his rookie contact ends. Their success equals picking late in every draft. They have the draft capital this year to make it happen.

  21. This might be something worth considering but not with Justin Fields. The team that takes him will ended up disappointed. Ohio State had not produced a successful pro QB since infinity (and forget all the Heiseman fluff). The best anyone can come up with is Kent Graham(?) Fields is not going to change that!

  23. This idea has a lot of merit. Team after team pays a huge 2nd contract to a competent QB and regrets it almost immediately. Rams, 49ers, and the Raiders come to mind. If you don’t have a Brady, Rodgers, Wilson or Mahomes you’ve handcuffed yourself to a QB that can likely be replaced easily. Jackson is a fine player and Fields has a similar skill set. You could probably deal Lamar, draft Fields and tilt the next few drafts in your favor?

  24. He always has been unique in his ability to find ways to cheat.

    touchback6 says:

    This is why everyone else is playing checkers while BB is playing 52 card pickup with a 53rd card up his sleeve.

  25. I don’t fault the theory mainly b/c LJ is way overrated. He is Michael Vick 2.0. Lights up bad and mediocre defenses but not good enough to win big. He wilts on the big stage.

  26. How does it make any sense to give oxygen to such an extremely unlikely scenario? Fields is not going to slide; definitely not to #27.

  27. I’ll be shocked if Fields lasts that long. I think it’s far more likely that he gets picked within the top 10 picks, so the Ravens won’t even be in range to consider a trade up to get him. As for Jackson, the Ravens have done everything possible to build an offense around him, but I think they are also coddling him too much by doing that, and it’s hindering his possible development as a pocket passer. If he doesn’t get to a point where he can carry an offense with his arm (instead of his legs), they won’t even be a legitimate Super Bowl threat unless the rest of the roster around him is spectacular. Right now, whenever the Ravens fall behind, they’re pretty much doomed.

  28. Would be cool to see a statical report of team wins vs salary of QBs- like Tom Brady, he doesnt eat up 30-40 million of cap I think he understands the more money he leaves on the table for other players allows a better team — maybe a report like that would show some data to support this article’s idea – I don’t think he is far off at all

