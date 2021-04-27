Cowboys draft picks 2021: Full list of Dallas’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

The Cowboys struggled after quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, finishing the 2020 campaign with a 6-10 record. The offensive line, usually a strength for Dallas, was injury-riddled even before the first snap of the year. After Travis Frederick retired in the offseason, the Cowboys lost La’el Collins for the season with a hip injury. Tyron Smith was then sidelined early in the year with a neck injury, followed by Zack Martin midway through the season with a calf injury. The Cowboys struggled to replace their starters, and the weakened offensive line hindered Ezekiel Elliott and spelled trouble for the crew of backup quarterbacks in Dallas. While the Cowboys will be hoping for a healthier 2021 season for the offensive line, adding depth would at least partially alleviate worries of a repeat situation.

The Cowboys have considered trading away the 10th overall pick but have yet to do so. If they don’t trade down, the most likely selection at No. 10 overall would be a cornerback to play opposite of Trevon Diggs. Anthony Brown agreed to a three-year deal last offseason but only started eight games in 2020. Elsewhere in the secondary, Xavier Woods’ departure to Minnesota leaves a hole at safety. The Cowboys can look to fill that gap in first-year defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense with one of their six Saturday picks.

Last year, Dallas used its first-round pick on CeeDee Lamb, who started 14 games and finished the season with over 900 receiving yards. Diggs was the Cowboys’ second-round pick, and fellow cornerback Reggie Robinson II was their fourth-round selection. Quarterback Ben DiNucci, drafted in the seventh round, earned a start against Philadelphia in Week 8 after Andy Dalton suffered a concussion the previous week.

Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1, pick 10

Round 2, pick 44

Round 3, pick 75

Round 3, pick 99

Round 4, pick 115

Round 4, pick 138

Round 5, pick 179

Round 6, pick 192

Round 6, pick 227

Round 7, pick 238

