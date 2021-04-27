Devin Singletary: Big things are coming, that’s my mindset

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was asked about drafting a running back in the first round at a press conference earlier this month and said it was a consideration.

The Bills have drafted Devin Singletary and Zack Moss in the last two years, but Beane said he doesn’t think “either one of our backs are home run hitters” and that adding someone with that skill set could be appealing with the 30th overall selection. That assessment might be different had Singletary held onto pass from Josh Allen in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game.

Singletary was open in the flat with room in front of him with the Bills up 9-7, but dropped the ball and the Bills punted the ball away. The Chiefs took the lead on the next drive and went on to the Super Bowl.

Singletary told Tyler Dunne of Go Long that the “hurt is only going to strengthen me” and that he plans to spend the yer “proving to myself” that he’s capable of being the man in the backfield for the Bills.

“When the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready for the opportunity,” Singletary said. “When you got that mindset, there’s nothing else that can knock you off your pivot. That’s the mindset to have. When you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. Big things are coming. That’s been my mindset.”

The addition of another back early in this year’s draft wouldn’t mean Singletary is going to lose all of his opportunities, but it would be a sign that the Bills are less certain than he is about what’s around the corner.