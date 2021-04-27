Dolphins to move Robert Hunt from tackle to guard, may draft a tackle in first round

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ decision to trade starting guard Ereck Flowers may have demonstrated that they’re committed to taking a tackle in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will move starting right tackle Robert Hunt to right guard, and drafting offensive tackle Penei Sewell of Oregon with the sixth overall pick is a possibility.

It’s also possible that Sewell will already be gone by the time the Dolphins pick at No. 6. If that’s the case, another option could be Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater, who has been rising up the mock draft boards in recent weeks.

If it’s not Sewell or Slater at No. 6, the Dolphins also own the 18th overall pick. That could be a place to take Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw, Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins, Texas tackle Samuel Cosmi or Michigan tackle Jalen Mayfield. There will be plenty of tackles available in the first round, and no one should be surprised if the Dolphins draft one of them.