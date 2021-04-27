Dolphins to move Robert Hunt from tackle to guard, may draft a tackle in first round

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2021, 11:29 AM EDT
The Dolphins’ decision to trade starting guard Ereck Flowers may have demonstrated that they’re committed to taking a tackle in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will move starting right tackle Robert Hunt to right guard, and drafting offensive tackle Penei Sewell of Oregon with the sixth overall pick is a possibility.

It’s also possible that Sewell will already be gone by the time the Dolphins pick at No. 6. If that’s the case, another option could be Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater, who has been rising up the mock draft boards in recent weeks.

If it’s not Sewell or Slater at No. 6, the Dolphins also own the 18th overall pick. That could be a place to take Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw, Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins, Texas tackle Samuel Cosmi or Michigan tackle Jalen Mayfield. There will be plenty of tackles available in the first round, and no one should be surprised if the Dolphins draft one of them.

  3. If the value and need are met, why not? There are several good tackles in the first round and probably more later in the draft.

  5. Or maybe they want someone to trade with Cincy so the Phins can draft Chase?

    Aren’t the 2nd tier tackles kind of close this year? Not to mention the numerous top LT busts (Flowers included) from the past decade?

    Or why believe anything with 60 hours on the clock? How about looking for ulterior motives when the obvious aint so obvious during lying/rumor season.

  7. Why does every NFL coaching staff try to convert failed offensive tackles in to offensive guards? If I was a guard I would be insulted.

  9. A tackle can come later at 18, it’s a solid draft class for tackle. The pick at 6 has to be a playmaker.

  10. The quality of tackle you can get at #18 is better than the quality of skill player you’d be passing up.

  11. It will be interesting to see how picks 5 and six go. As the Bengals and Dolphins have been both rebuilding for the last several years and while the Dolphins dumped older players and traded others away to accrue draft picks and rebuild quickly through the draft, the Bengals held onto aging players (Atkins, Green, Williams, Benard, etc) to watch their contracts expire with nothing in return and are uncharacteristically rebuilding ,at least their defense, through free agency.
    As a Bengals fan alI applaud the Dolphins on their bold approach and worry that the Bengals will always be a few players away do to their seemingly laissez-faire approach to rebuilding

  12. Duval Neto, keep an eye out for him on Miami’s roster he’s become very important to the Dolphins depth n the offensive line. Who is he? He’s a player from Brazil that the Dolphins signed in 2017 to put on their practice squad as an exemption. Part of the leagues foreign players program. They weren’t aloud to put him on the 53 man roster and play him though. Now they can. So why is he interesting? Well he came to Miami as a defensive lineman who played like a man among boys in Brazil. He’s remained n the Dolphins roster since then. But the interesting thing is the Dolphins moved him to offensive guard and he’s the perfect size for that position. If he brings his attitude to the guard position and becomes a mauler he’s at least a solid depth player. Hopefully an ace in the hole.

  15. Chris Grier is either playing Checkers… If this is true. Or Chess, trying to scare Cincy into taking a tackle. Time will tell.

  16. Everyone that wants one of the 2 can’t miss left tackles in the first round just got nervous. Miami’s ability to trade down and get maximum value just went up!

  17. touchback6 says:
    April 27, 2021 at 11:45 am
    Grier is horrible

    ———————————-

    Care to elaborate? Miami hasn’t been in this good of a position in over 30 years.

    Miami was forced to spend a lot of money last year because of the CBA requirements and then within a year was able to dump two of those contracts for next to no dead money.

    Your standards are what exactly?

  18. Trading Flowers was a cap move. He was our best Offensive lineman last year but he clears 8 mil in cap space by moving him and they needed the money to sign the rookie class. They probably chose to move him specifically because he gives them the cap space they need and hes one of the only players anyone was willing to trade for. It doesnt necessarily mean Hunt is moving to Guard. He was good last year at Tackle, it just means Miami will need someone to fill Flowers spot, whether that will be Hunt or a rookie will be determined later this week. Its a bummer Miami moved on from Flowers but the cap going down has hurt everyone in the NFL.

  19. The Dolphins have no clue when it comes to the draft, look at Griefs 1st round choices over the years for proof!

  20. Cincinnati’s chances of getting a solid left tackle with its second pick just went down. Miami is daring Cincinnati to pass on protecting Joe Burrow. They’ve made it likely they’ll take one at either 6 or 18 and by the time Cincinnati’s second pick comes the value at left tackle will be depleted.
    Cincinnati has to seriously question passing on Sewell now.

  21. I would not be disappointed walking away with Sewell and still picking at #18, #36, and #50. Receiver class is deep with Bateman at 6’2 210lbs IMO would be a fabulous pick at #18 and a steal #36. I’d love to see Najee in Fins uniform also and new truck in my driveway and I’d feel like it’s Xmas.

  23. bostonblows says:
    April 27, 2021 at 12:42 pm
    touchback6 says:
    April 27, 2021 at 11:45 am
    Grier is horrible

    ———————————-

    Care to elaborate? Miami hasn’t been in this good of a position in over 30 years.

    Miami was forced to spend a lot of money last year because of the CBA requirements and then within a year was able to dump two of those contracts for next to no dead money.

    Your standards are what exactly?

    —–

    His standards are claiming whatever BB does is somehow a genius move. Like selecting N’Keal Harry with DK Metcalf on the board. Like benching Malcom Butler when BB’s defense couldn’t stop the Nick Foles led Eagles even once…

    Get it now?

