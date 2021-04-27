Former NFL linebacker Geno Hayes passes away at age 33

Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Geno Hayes has passes away after a battle with liver disease at age 33, according to WCTV in Tallahassee, Fla.

Hayes was moved into hospice care last week as part of an ongoing two-year fight against the disease. He had been hospitalized over 20 times in the last year as the disease progressed. He had lost 70 pounds through the ordeal.

A sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, Hayes played seven seasons in the NFL for the the Buccaneers, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in 101 career games with 70 starts, recording 401 total tackles, 10.0 sacks, six interceptions and six forced fumbles.