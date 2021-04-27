Jimmy Haslam: We were delighted to see the growth in Baker Mayfield last year

Getty Images

The Browns picked up quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s fifth-year option last week, an action that was essentially guaranteed after Mayfield led Cleveland to its first playoff victory since 1994.

Mayfield has stopped the endless parade of QBs to play for the Browns since 1999. Now a contract extension seems like it’s not a matter of if, but when.

During a Tuesday press conference, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was complimentary about Mayfield’s progress in 2020. But he punted the topic of a potential extension for the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

“I think we’re all pleased to see the growth in Baker last year as a player and as a leader,” Haslam said. “I think we all understand how important quarterback is in the NFL, so we were delighted to see that. Baker deserves the fifth-year option and I think he and Andrew [Berry] have both addressed the possibility of things after that. And we’ll leave that up to Andrew to decide when that happens, but we’re real pleased with where Baker is.”

Haslam also noted that he’s excited to see what Mayfield can do in 2021 given the continuity of the same offensive system under head coach Kevin Stefanski and the same core of starters on offense.

Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020. He’s started every game for the Browns since Week 4 of the 2018 season, after replacing an injured Tyrod Taylor in the previous contest.