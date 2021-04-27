John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson’s fifth-year option will be picked up

Getty Images

Just three years into his NFL career, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson already has an MVP on his résumé, which would ordinarily make it go without saying that the team sees him as its long-term answer. But after a suggestion from NFL Media that the Ravens might draft quarterback Justin Fields with an eye toward moving on from Jackson, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about Jackson’s status today.

On The Rich Eisen Show, Harbaugh insisted that the Ravens are all-in on Jackson, whose fifth-year option for the 2022 season has not yet been officially picked up.

“Can I make that guarantee, right now, on your show?” Harbaugh said. “His fifth-year option will be picked up. Guarantee it.”

Harbaugh said he sees Jackson as a quarterback he can win a Super Bowl with, and that’s Jackson’s goal as well.

“He’s definitely going to be our quarterback, so that’s the plan, absolutely,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a very unique guy. He’s a guy who’s different than any quarterback who has ever played.”