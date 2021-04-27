Kyler Murray: I don’t know why I wouldn’t have an influence in draft decisions

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2021, 11:12 AM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
The Cardinals made quarterback Kyler Murray the centerpiece of their franchise when they took him with the first overall pick of the 2019 draft and Murray thinks that spot gives him a voice in what the team will do in this draft.

Murray was a guest on NFL Network Tuesday and he was asked if he feels like he has a voice that General Manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury listen to when it comes to what he’s looking for in the draft.

“I do believe I think I have an influence in it,” Murray said. “I don’t know why I wouldn’t. I think if you’ve got a guy at quarterback, you trust him and you want him to be the face of the franchise for a lot of years, I think he should have an influence. Everything is technically built around the quarterback. I think I have that relationship with Steve and Kliff. I’m excited to see what we do on Thursday.”

While some might think Murray would be stumping for an offensive addition, he said playing quarterback makes him aware “how crucial” it is to be strong defensively. That might provide a hint about where Murray would like to see the Cardinals go on Thursday night, but we’ll have to wait to see which direction they go with the 16th pick.

  1. This is getting out of hand. GMs need to shut this “I’m the QB so I should have a say” nonsense down. Doesn’t matter who. Not even Tom Brady should have a say. The GM builds the team.

  2. Maybe because you have absolutely no knowledge in that area? Kind of the same reason you can’t practice medicine.

  3. is it that hard to placate these guys? youre talking about maybe a few hours worth of discussion at most. its not like the qb has done any scouting. let him throw in his 2 cents, make him feel validated, then go in whatever direction you want as a gm.

  4. Yeah that’s a great model, let the QB or highest paid player on the team influence all draft picks at every round — winning formula right there !!!!

  5. I’m sure they “listen” to him and then give him a pat on the head before completely ignoring everything he said and making a decision.

    Sort of like how parents “listen” to what a three year old wants.

  9. Because you are a player Kyler. One that may or may not be with the team in the long run. Stay in your lane.

  10. Larry’s been there for like 3 centuries and I haven’t seen him complaining about not having an influence.

    Playing QB and knowing how to scout and develop players isn’t the same thing…

  11. So strange. I don’t know why he thinks he was hired to help with the draft. His resume for play QB was solid, but I never heard one report about his background in evaluating talent. Did his agent feed him bad information? I wonder if he thinks he is supposed to tape ankles before practice and cut video after?

  12. Buy a team. Then you can have all the influence you want. Smart owners let their experienced scouts make those calls. They let coaches make the coaching decisions. They let doctors make the medical decisions. They let business people make money decisions. These are billion dollar businesses. John Elway is a HOF QB. Now he’s a GM. He can’t even make good QB decisions.

  15. There is NOTHING wrong with an employee voicing his opinion on improving a team through the draft, play calling, etc. It means he’s engaged with the team’s success and not just there for the paycheque.

    As for a QB, he could be telling coaches/GMs what he thinks will make his job even better. If Murray thinks he can be more successful with a quick-twitch & shifty slot receiver than a outside straight-line speed guy, then a GM SHOULD listen to maximize his QB’s potential.

    Sorry if this OFFENDS your virtue signalling junk mentality.

  16. I wonder if one of these marginal good QBs would suggest drafting a kid who looks like he has more talent than himself … LOL 😂

    Because then their feelings get hurt, and they feel disrespected (like a certain happy ending QB) then they want off the team because the GM didn’t do what they think is pure genius because they know so much.

  20. lmao they better get this guy to unfollow russ asap, fact is he’s shown flashes but who knows, D’s start figuring him out and he could be out the league 3 years from now…slow your roll young homie

  21. For those upset with Kyler’s answer, blame the reporter. “HeY kYlEr, Do YoU tHiNk YoU sHoUlD hAvE a SaY iN tHe DrAfT?” Its a clickbait question with no right answer. I guess Murray could have responded “that’s probably a question you should ask Steve or Kliff”.

  22. Doesn’t spend a minute looking at college tapes, going to “pro days” or interviewing players. Yet, because he’s the “face of the team”, that gives him the right to determine personnel moves. Next he’s going to want to have a say in how they manage their salary cap…who gets their options picked up… naturally he’ll want to be consulted on every possible trade. Because if any of that doesn’t happen…Oh, how disrespectful that will be.

  23. There is nothing wrong with the QB having his opinion on what he would like. The coach should at least acknowledge the opinion… no one ever said the opinion of the QB is the gold standard. Let the guy give his input, the GM doesn’t have to act on it. Maybe the QB has something to offer, maybe he doesn’t. It’s still the GM/Owner who holds the cards.

