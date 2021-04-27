Miami trades Ereck Flowers to Washington

Getty Images

Ereck Flowers is heading for a second stint in Washington.

The Dolphins and Football Team have agreed to a trade that will send Flowers to Washington for a swap of late-round picks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Flowers previously played for Washington in 2019, then signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Miami last year. He’s due to make $9 million this season.

Originally the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Flowers was selected by the Giants with the idea that he’d develop into a franchise left tackle. He never did that, but he’s become a solid starting guard, and Washington clearly believes it has just upgraded its offensive line.