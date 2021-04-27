Packers veered away from “what we normally do” to keep team together

Getty Images

The Packers have only brought in one free agent from outside the organization this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’ve been sitting on their hands.

Green Bay has been active when it comes to restructuring deals to push salary cap hits down the road and they used the space to make sure that they held onto their own guys. On Monday, General Manager Brian Gutekunst said that re-signing running back Aaron Jones, left tackle David Bakhtiari, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark were the priorities because they were the best players available at their positions.

“The way I look at is we were able to sign the No. 1 running back on the market, the No. 1 left tackle on the market and the No. 1 defensive tackle on the market. So, they just happened to all play for us, which is great. Kudos to Ted Thompson there,” Gutekunst said, via the team’s website. “We certainly did a lot, maybe a little bit outside of what we normally do as far as pushing money forward to continue to keep this team together so we can make another run. We realize the opportunity that is before us. We’re a really good football team. We’ve been knocking on the door for two years and we’d like to finish that.”

Gutekunst said that he expects to address other contracts before the offseason is over in order to put the team in good cap position for the 2022 season and getting through the door this year will make any future cap pain a little more bearable for the Packers.