Report: Eight teams showed interest in Deshaun Watson before legal issues arose

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT
A rash of civil litigation that began last month has made a potential trade of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson impractical, unless and until those 22 lawsuits can soon be resolved. Before the off-field issues emerged for Watson, plenty of teams were interested.

Via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, eight teams had shown interest in a trade for Watson. They were the Jets, Dolphins, Panthers, Broncos, 49ers, Patriots, Bears, and Washington.

Things obviously have changed in the last month. The Jets will be taking quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the draft, the Panthers have traded for Sam Darnold, the 49ers moved up to take a quarterback at No. 3, the Patriots re-signed Cam Newton, the Bears added Andy Dalton, and Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick. That leaves Miami and Denver as the only teams that, for now, haven’t made an offseason quarterback move.

Of course, some of the teams that have added quarterbacks could change their plans, especially since Watson could be facing a potentially significant suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy even if all cases are settled this week.

Over the course of the past five days, things have gotten very quiet in and around the Watson litigation. It’s possible, in theory, that the two sides are trying to work something out, with the realization that attorney Tony Buzbee’s clients may have no more settlement leverage than they have while the window to trade Watson remains open.

  1. If the Niners have the smarts to draft Justin Fields, he may be even better than Watson would have been in that offense.

    And that’s a scary thought.

  3. Suspend Watson without pay for a year. Require him to go to sexual addiction classes three days a week for a year.. Allow the club to claw back all signing bonus funds. Watson will be in Houston for the year.

  5. Even if he clears his legal battles Watson will be a PR nightmare for years. If the Texans drop him I do not see anyone rushing to pick him up.

  6. I wouldn’t exactly call Dalton or Newton as off-season QB moves at least if they were to improve the teams that they signed with.

    Watson (unless he actually goes to jail which is highly unlikely) will end up with the Patriots. The owner doesn’t seem to be anywhere near against that type of behavior, and one of BB’s cronies is the the GM of the Texans, so maybe a 4th or 5th rounder for Watson.

  7. Texans look even more incompetent. Should’ve traded him when they had the chance.

  8. What actual crime has Watson been accused of?

    Or his he only guilty of being horny for people who give him back rubs, and those same people also have the absolute right to say “No thank you” to any of his advances that they deem inappropriate?

    Lastly he will play again in the NFL. Antonio Brown paved the way for him and oh by the way picked up a SB ring for his efforts AFTER his own sex abuse settlement.

  9. If there were a trade market for the Texans 4 win QB he would have been unloaded before we all found out he is a deviant.

  10. Here’s the other problem, these guys dont sign contracts unless the wording lets then choose who they want to go to. Owners need to stop this BS and just say sign the thing or else you sit.
    Watson could tell those 8 teams no I’m not coming there because your not close to being super bowl bound.
    Watson see’s Murry and MaHomes getting star treatment and the playoffs and he wants to be on that stage too.

  11. The shield encourages players to seek a helping hand when in need. Watson reaches out to multiple therapists for assistance and now people are critical. Should he had self medicated?

