Deion Sanders has started something.

The Hall of Fame cornerback took the head coaching job at Jackson State University last September. Marshall Faulk could be next.

The Hall of Fame running back and Southern University have mutual interest about Faulk becoming its head coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Faulk, a Louisiana native, has had conversations with the school, but nothing is imminent.

Both Jackson State and Southern play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.