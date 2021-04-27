Rick Spielman on drafting a QB: No position is off limits

Getty Images

The Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a contract extension through the 2022 season last year and he has $56 million in guaranteed salary coming his way the next two seasons, so there’s not much chance that they’ll be moving on from him before the deal is up.

One way to open the door for a change in 2023 would be to develop a quarterback behind Cousins. Drafting one this year would set such a plan in motion and General Manager Rick Spielman was asked about the possibility during a Tuesday press conference.

“There is no position that is off limits going into this draft,” Spielman said.

The Vikings have 10 picks in this year’s draft, so they’ll have plenty of opportunities to take a quarterback if they stand pat. Afte they pick at No. 14, they aren’t slated to pick again until No. 78 unless Spielman makes some moves to change their hand later this week.