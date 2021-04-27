Rick Spielman: Our draft capital gives us a lot of flexibility to move up

Getty Images

The Vikings came out of the 2019 draft with 12 players and they selected 15 players last year, which puts them in position to pick up at least 10 players in the draft for the third straight year.

Minnesota heads into Thursday night with 10 picks and a trade down from No. 14 could leave them with even more assets to work with over the final two days. General Manager Rick Spielman said that was a possibility and he also said that having so many picks means they could go the other way as well.

“To have the draft capital that we have, it gives us a lot of flexibility, hopefully, to be able to move up in the draft if we want to go do that,” Spielman said.

After the 14th pick, the Vikings aren’t slated to select again until No. 78 and Spielman noted that having four fourth-round picks could help them find their way into the second round on Friday night.