Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT
The Vikings came out of the 2019 draft with 12 players and they selected 15 players last year, which puts them in position to pick up at least 10 players in the draft for the third straight year.

Minnesota heads into Thursday night with 10 picks and a trade down from No. 14 could leave them with even more assets to work with over the final two days. General Manager Rick Spielman said that was a possibility and he also said that having so many picks means they could go the other way as well.

“To have the draft capital that we have, it gives us a lot of flexibility, hopefully, to be able to move up in the draft if we want to go do that,” Spielman said.

After the 14th pick, the Vikings aren’t slated to select again until No. 78 and Spielman noted that having four fourth-round picks could help them find their way into the second round on Friday night.

8 responses to “Rick Spielman: Our draft capital gives us a lot of flexibility to move up

  3. Dopey Spielman to any GM: “Hey I’ll give you four first rounders for your 2nd “.

    Smart GM: “Get lost, Ricky! Why would I trade for fourth rounders and be stuck with players nobody has seen or who opted out due to COVID?

    Rick still doesn’t get it, and the trophy case remains bare. Give that man an extension Mr. Wilf!

  4. Dopey Spielman to any GM: “Hey I’ll give you four 4th rounders for your 2nd “.

    Smart GM: “Get lost, Ricky! Why would I trade for fourth rounders and be stuck with players nobody has seen or who opted out due to COVID?

    Rick still doesn’t get it, and the trophy case remains bare. Give that man an extension Mr. Wilf!

  5. So he’ll trade #14 for a 2nd and two 3rd’s, and use those picks for a CB, a Safety, and a Kicker. Too bad they’ll be at least a 9 win team this year. If they finished with a losing record again, he might finally lose his job.

  7. Burned our 2nd rounder on yannick and already wasted ANOTHER 1st rounder on a corner that likely won’t be allowed to play for a long time and may have to be cut.

    When this guy misses, he MISSES.

    And I still want an explanation as to why this team drafted that Iowa QB last year. Not a huge pick but it made zero sense.

  8. I guess this means we are trading down? Please view past statements regarding Stephon Diggs and PercyHarvin.

