Ryan Pace: Bears are ready for every scenario if a first-round trade is available

Right now the Bears have the 20th pick in Thursday night’s NFL draft, but General Manager Ryan Pace is ready to make a move up or down.

Pace said today that there’s less consensus within his draft room about what to do at No. 20 than there was the last time the Bears had a first-round pick, when they chose No. 8 overall in 2018. (Chicago traded its 2019 and 2020 first-round picks for Khalil Mack.)

As a result, Pace said the Bears will explore all opportunities, whether trading up or down.

“As an organization, we got to be ready for every single scenario,” Pace said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. “Whether it’s trading up, staying put, trading back, all those things are in play for us.”

Pace knows that if the Bears don’t improve this year, he may not have a job next year. So no one should be surprised if Pace is willing to trade away future picks for an opportunity to make a splash on Thursday night. Pace wants to draft players who can make a difference right away.