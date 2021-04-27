Sean McVay, Les Snead were close COVID-19 contacts but have tested negative

Getty Images

The media received a tour of the Rams’ draft house Tuesday, but their media interviews were conducted virutally.

General Manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay were close contacts of a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, McVay said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media.

Snead and McVay have tested negative but are taking extra precautions.

The Rams converted a 9,000-square-foot mansion in Malibu, California, into their draft headquarters for this weekend. Without a first-round pick, McVay said he will not be at the draft house Thursday.

McVay, though, said he might take his shirt off Friday or Saturday as Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested last week.

“I really think [the draft house] is just a ploy by McVay to allow himself the opportunity to take his shirt off again and jump in the pool like he did on Hard Knocks, sip some rosé, take a dip in the ocean and make some draft picks,” Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury, of course, had the nicest setup last year when the draft was held virtually. This year, he returns to the team’s headquarters in Tempe.