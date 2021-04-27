Shad Khan: Urban Meyer has made up for lack of NFL experience with intelligence, curiosity

Getty Images

Urban Meyer has been a head coach for much of the last two decades. But that experience has all come at the college level.

Now that he’s in the NFL, Meyer has admitted to some learning curves — like the pace of free agency and how to focus on value in the draft. But Jaguars owner Shad Khan has felt just fine with Meyer’s process in his first few months on the job.

“Devil’s in the details. [Meyer] has more than made up [for a lack of NFL experience] with intelligence, curiosity, desire to learn,” Khan said, via John Oehser of the Jaguars’ website. “These are all attributes you want to have. When it comes to football, he’s really zeroed in on all those.”

Meyer and the rest of the Jaguars brass will have plenty of decisions to make before the team begins playing in September. But as long as Trevor Lawrence turns out to be the quarterback everyone expects him to be, that will streamline the process for everything else.