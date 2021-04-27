Taylor Decker in favor of Lions selecting an offensive lineman in the first round

Getty Images

The Lions have the seventh pick in this week’s draft and should have several top options to choose from — particularly if they elect not to select a quarterback.

One of their best offensive linemen would like to see Detroit bring in another player to help the five up front.

“I’m all for adding anybody that can help the team win. If you’re asking if I’m concerned about my job? No, I’m not. So take a lineman in the first round,” left tackle Taylor Decker said in a press conference. “A couple years after me, they took Frank [Ragnow]. Frank turns out to be an All Pro, Pro Bowl guy. And he’s one of my best friends.

“Take all the linemen in the draft — I love it. I’m an offensive lineman and I see a lot of value in that position. So I would love it. If we can add talent at any position, wherever it may be, let’s do it. Obviously, I don’t follow the draft. I don’t know a lot of the college players. I watch Ohio State and that’s about it. But I know there’s talented guys and whoever the organization deems can be a help and add value to the team, I’m all for it.”

Decker signed a six-year extension just before the start of the 2020 season, so he’s right to have no fear over his job. With the Lions potentially moving Halapoulivaati Vaitai to right guard after battling through injury at right tackle in 2020, there is a potential opening at right tackle.

If Penei Sewell or Christian Darrisaw are available at No. 7 overall, Detroit could easily select one of them to help solidify their offensive line for years to come.