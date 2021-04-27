Trey Lance: I’m excited to prove people wrong again

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 27, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT
One of the knocks on quarterback Trey Lance as he enters the 2021 draft has been his lack of experience.

While Lance won a national championship with North Dakota State in 2019, because of the pandemic he started only 17 college games. He displayed how dynamic he was in those contests, throwing for 2,786 yards with 28 touchdowns and no interceptions while also recording 1,100 yards rushing with 14 TDs in 2019. But he also did that at the FCS level.

That’s part of why Lance is thought of as more of a project for the NFL. While he clearly has skills, he’ll have to refine them at the game’s highest level.

During a Tuesday interview on NFL Network, Lance addressed being thought of as raw and a project before pointing to another NDSU quarterback as an example of why he can be successful.

“Yeah, hearing those for me, it’s honestly exciting — I get to prove people wrong again,” Lance said. “[That’s] something I feel like I just continue to do and I want to continue to do. So I’m definitely excited to be able to prove people wrong and come in and be ready to go whatever the situation is, whenever the coaching staff sees fit.

“But yeah, I mean, the project QB label is defiantly a thing. And I think whether it’s playing FCS football or whatever, I think Carson [Wentz is] a great example of someone who came in from FCS football level of competition, and all the things people talked about with him, he came in and played really, really well as a rookie. So I think that’s a huge thing for me and my process.”

While the prevailing thought has been that the 49ers will choose Mac Jones at No. 3 overall on Thursday, that is not quite set in stone. But no matter where Lance is selected, he’ll have plenty to prove in his quest to become one of the league’s franchise quarterbacks.

19 responses to “Trey Lance: I’m excited to prove people wrong again

  1. The learning curve is so steep for college QBs going to a pro offense. Even Patrick Mahomes admitted that he couldn’t read a defense until towards the end of his 3rd season.

  2. Don’t forget he’s also playing with FCS level players and dominated. Don’t let the lower level competition fool you. If he was just ok in those games then you’d have some concern.

  3. Why are all these wildly successful athletes always acting as if people doubted them? It’s probably just the opposite. I suspect they’re so completely spoiled that even the slightest sniff of adversity seems completely foreign to them.

  5. isheimfromcolfax says:
    Don’t forget he’s also playing with FCS level players and dominated. Don’t let the lower level competition fool you. If he was just ok in those games then you’d have some concern.
    ==

    That’s a fair and valid point.
    It’s equally fair to say North Dakota State has been an FCS powerhouse, dominating at a level comparable to the way Alabama does at the FBS level. In other words, on any given Saturday the Bisons will more often than not line up talent superior to the competition, all across the board including depth.
    Plenty of Alabama players have been highly drafted, only to be exposed as average at the pro level when they aren’t surrounded at every position by all-star talent, and the other team’s players are as good or better than they are.
    Other smaller school players have been great NFL players, so I’m not here to say Trey Lance won’t be one of them. He has the measurables and very may well be.
    I am saying he hasn’t been consistently tested against top-level talent, especially when the talent on the other side of the ball is on par with his team, therefore he will face a steeper learning curve than a lot of rookie QBs.

  6. Yeah because Mitch Trubisky worked out so well. And he played against real competition.

  7. This dude’s gonna end up in Denver, where John Elway knows how to destroy QB’s like few others do.

  8. Who is he trying to prove wrong? The draft hasn’t even happened. Just say, “I’m excited to play at the professional level.” And move the hell.

  9. I hope he does prove people wrong. I don’t know anything about him as a player, but the interviews I have watched have made him easy for me to like. And its hard not to be for the FCS to star storyline.

  11. First people have this guy with under 20 college starts as high as number 3. Who is he proving wrong? The fake chip on the shoulder is immature.

  12. Glad that he’s confident in his abilities, but not many FCS QBs have shown their worth long term at the NFL level. He’s a gamble for any team.

  13. Blah blah blah. Now the draft talking heads on Thursday can blather on about how he has a chip on his shoulder and will be motivated to prove doubters wrong. Same story, different year. It’s such a tired angle.

  18. “While Lance won a national championship with North Dakota State in 2019, because of the pandemic he started only 17 college games.”

    —-

    Heck, that’s three seasons for Jimmy G!

  19. Ya he could be a real steal. Facts, Fields played against serious non contenders in the big ten not top notch competition like the pundits are saying. Matter of fact the Div of Lance played in would have given most big ten schools a run for their money.
    When all is said and done he will go early, get more money then God and maybe have a great career. Tired of crybabies. Show everyone once you get a football in your hand not with your mouth.

