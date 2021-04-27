Zac Taylor: Certainly you can see why Penei Sewell is in position to be a top pick

Getty Images

Penei Sewell is one of the players the Bengals are expected to consider choosing at No. 5 overall on Thursday, particularly after quarterback Joe Burrow tore his ACL last season.

Protecting the 2020 No. 1 overall pick should be a priority for Cincinnati, which is a big part of why Sewell has often been projected to the team. Head coach Zac Taylor went with Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin to see Sewell at the tackle’s Pro Day and came away with a positive impression.

“Big, athletic, powerful, can do a lot of things really well, had a good workout,” Taylor said during his Monday press conference. “Certainly you can see why he’s put himself in position to be a top pick in the draft.”

Sewell opted out of the 2020 season, but his tape from 2018 and 2019 at Oregon was strong enough to put him in the conversation as one of the best non-quarterbacks available. We’ll see if Sewell is in fact the Bengals choice on Thursday night.