Alabama producing first-round wide receivers like no other college ever

Getty Images

No college football program has ever churned out wide receiver talent like Alabama has in the last two years.

Last year Alabama became the first team ever to have two first-round wide receivers in the Top 15 picks in the same draft: The Raiders took Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs 12th overall and the Broncos took Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy 15th overall.

This year two Crimson Tide wide receivers, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith, are expected to go off the board even earlier than No. 12 and No. 15. So Alabama’s record for having two receivers go off the board the fastest, set last year, is expected to be broken this year by Alabama.

Since the common draft era began in 1967, only four other college football teams have produced a pair of wide receivers who went in the same first round:

LSU’s Dwayne Bowe went 23rd and Craig Davis went 30th in 2007.

Ohio State’s Ted Ginn went ninth and Anthony Gonzalez went 32nd in 2007.

Miami’s Santana Moss went 16th and Reggie Wayne went 30th in 2001.

Florida’s Ike Hilliard went seventh and Reidel Anthony went 16th in 1997.