Buccaneers sign Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Antonio Brown is back in the fold.

The Buccaneers and Brown agreed to a new contract early this morning. Brown’s agent told NFL Network that it’s a one-year deal with $3.1 million guaranteed and the opportunity to make up to $6.25 million.

Tampa Bay has now brought back every single significant contributor from its 2020 Super Bowl-winning roster.

Although Brown wasn’t the All-Pro receiver in Tampa Bay that he had been in his prime years in Pittsburgh, he was still a solid contributor and a player Tom Brady very much wanted back, and down the stretch Brown scored six touchdowns in his last six games.

In this era of free agency and the salary cap, it’s unprecedented for a Super Bowl-winning team to bring back its entire roster. The Buccaneers believe they have a roster that can bring it all back, all the way back to Super Bowl LVI.