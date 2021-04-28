Caleb Farley: I’m not going to let anything ruin this week for me

Getty Images

Though cornerback Caleb Farley is still likely to hear his name called in the first round of this week’s draft, he won’t be in Cleveland to walk across the stage.

After testing positive for COVID-19, the incoming rookie posted to social media that he’s not letting his diagnosis get him down.

“I got some very unfortunate news this morning,” Farley said. “But the purpose of this video is just letting my friends and family know that I’m OK. I feel great. I’m asymptomatic. I’m still in good spirits. I’m not going to let nothing or nobody ruin this week for me because it’s a dream come true.”

Farley was one of 13 players scheduled to attend the draft in person. The NFL is testing those who are participating in the festivities and Farley is the first known positive test.