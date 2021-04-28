Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID-19, will not attend NFL draft

Getty Images

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, a potential first-round pick who had been scheduled to attend the NFL draft in Cleveland, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will stay home.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Farley feels fine but will quarantine at home rather than traveling.

“Caleb Farley tested positive for Covid 19 yesterday on a test administered by the NFL,” Rosenhaus said in a text to PFT. “He is totally asymptomatic and feels completely normal. However he won’t be allowed to attend the draft in Cleveland.”

The NFL is testing all players and staff who are scheduled to participate in the live events at the draft. Farley is the first known positive test.