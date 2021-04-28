Colts draft picks 2021: Full list of Indianapolis’ draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

For the 4th year in a row, the Colts will have a new quarterback. After Philip Rivers retired at the end of the 2020 season, the Colts traded with the Eagles for QB Carson Wentz, reuniting Wentz with head coach Frank Reich, who was with Wentz in Philadelphia when the two won the Super Bowl. The Colts sent their 2021 3rd round pick and a conditional 2022 2nd-round pick (that can become a 1st) to Philadelphia for the former #2 overall pick.

Wentz is coming off the worst season of his career, where he led the league in interceptions (15) and was ultimately benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts. Colts owner Jim Irsay said recently that Wentz will “dictate just how far we go.”

The Colts have made the playoffs twice in 3 seasons under Reich (hired in 2018) and 4 years under the leadership of GM Chris Ballard (hired in 2017). Under Ballard, the Colts have had major success with the NFL Draft, including making picks like G Quenton Nelson and LB Darius Leonard in 2018, and trading a 1st round pick last year for DeForest Buckner. Picks or trades – Ballard is in control. Perhaps this year’s 1st round pick will go to replacing LT Anthony Castonzo, who retired after the 2020 season.

Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 21

Round 2: No. 54

Round 4: No. 127

Round 5: No. 165

Round 6: No. 206

Round 7: No. 248

