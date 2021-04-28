Dolphins draft picks 2021: Full list of Miami’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

Last year Miami used the fifth overall pick to draft quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama. Tagovailoa’s rookie season was fairly inconsistent, and the team relied on veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for much of the year. Fitzpatrick is now in Washington and in March the Dolphins were part of a blockbuster trade with the 49ers that saw them send the third overall pick to San Francisco, seemingly boosting Tagovailoa’s standing as the franchise quarterback.

After that trade, however, the Dolphins kept going, trading up with Philadelphia to end up with the sixth overall pick. While the team could use that pick on a quarterback, they’re expected to use it to add more offensive options for Tagovailoa. A receiver like Ja’Marr Chase or Jaylen Waddle could be on their board (pending availability), as could Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

Improvements to the offensive line are a major need for Miami entering the 2021 draft and the 2021 season. Miami took three offensive linemen in 2020 and the young group sometimes struggled to protect its young quarterback. Center Ted Karras started all 16 games in 2020 but signed with New England on a one-year deal in March. There were rumors that Miami was pursuing Patriots’ center David Andrews, but he ultimately re-signed with New England, and the position remains a key need that could be addressed via the draft.

Click here for the entire 2021 NFL Draft order

Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 6 (from PHI)

Round 1: No. 18

Round 2: No. 36 (from HOU)

Round 2: No. 50

Round 3: No. 81

Round 5: No. 156 (from DAL through PHI)

Round 7: No. 231

Round 7: No. 258

Click here to see all of Miami’s picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

Check out draft picks for other teams in the AFC East

Buffalo Bills 2021 draft picks

New England Patriots 2021 draft picks

New York Jets 2021 draft picks