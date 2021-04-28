Falcons know who they want at No. 4, but trade remains possible

Getty Images

Quarterbacks are expected to go with the first three picks on Thursday night, which makes the Falcons’ direction with the fourth pick an intriguing one for the rest of the first round.

In a Wednesday press conference, Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot said that the team knows what player they would take with the fourth pick but that the team is leaving the door open for a trade that would move them back while adding other assets.

“We have to look at the player we would get at four, compared to us anticipating the players we would be looking at with that later pick, and taking into consideration the future picks that we would get. It’s really a weighing process,” Fontenot said.

Assuming they stay put, Fontenot said he anticipated adding an impact player with the fourth pick but did his best to keep all doors open by saying that impact might not necessarily come during his rookie season.