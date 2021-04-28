George Kittle on taking a QB: John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan haven’t led us astray yet

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2021, 10:11 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers Practice
Getty Images

When the prospect of the 49ers moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo came up in February, tight end George Kittle said he thinks that Garoppolo “can lead us to another Super Bowl” and dismissed the discussion as a way to fill time during the offseason.

The 49ers’ trade for the No. 3 pick made it clear that talk of a quarterback change wasn’t just idle chatter. On NFL Network Wednesday, Kittle said Garoppolo’s “our quarterback” and that the 49ers “haven’t won without him” while also saying that the team has faith that General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are making moves they think will result in on-field success.

“Kyle and John are doing whatever they can to make this team compete for a Super Bowl, and if they think that’s bringing in another quarterback, another tight end, another fullback, another linebacker, whatever it is, they’re just trying to make this team better and more competitive. I know the team trusts in them because they haven’t led us astray yet,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Lynch and Shanahan made a bet on Garoppolo when they traded for him and gave him a contract extension and it paid off with a trip to the Super Bowl. The bet they’re making on the No. 3 pick will have to generate at least that kind of success for them to remain in the circle of trust for years to come.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “George Kittle on taking a QB: John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan haven’t led us astray yet

  1. ” I know the team trusts in them because they haven’t led us astray yet,” Kittle said

    He hasn’t won you anything either

  3. Let’s be honest, two out of the last three years the 49ers have been decimated with injuries. The one year they managed to stay relatively healthy they made the Super Bowl. However, they are presumably breaking in a new QB this year so we’ll see…

  4. Agreed. Let the people who know what they are doing pick the quarterback of their choice.

  5. Lynch said he will defer to Shananhan and Shanahan is not going to be bullied into picking a quarterback he does not want for his system. The only person on earth who can tell Shanahan which quarterback to pick is Jed York.

  6. nhpats2011 says:
    April 28, 2021 at 10:17 am

    ” I know the team trusts in them because they haven’t led us astray yet,” Kittle said

    He hasn’t won you anything either
    ===========================================================
    Not really a fair comment is it? The 49ers were a quarter away from winning the super bowl against KC. Last season they sustained injuries to all their major players for most of the season. The 49ers are loaded & just need to see who they want to be their QB and they will be fine. It’s not like this group has been together all that long. There are 32 teams & only one can be the super bowl champion and they almost won just 2 seasons ago.

  8. Some might say failing to draft a QB in 2017 led the team led the team a bit astray. The 49ers have now had to give a handful of picks when they could’ve taken a QB with the 2nd pick in ’17.

  10. And for the guy who is responsible for the two biggest 4th quarter leads in Super Bowl history, Shanahan might consider dialing back that ego of his a few notches.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.