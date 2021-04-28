Jimmy Haslam impressed with Kevin Stefanski’s even-keel demeanor in 2020

Getty Images

The Browns had their most successful season in over a decade last year, in large part due to the steadiness of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was particularly impressed by how even keel Stefanski remained through the ups and downs of the season — including when he had to remain away from the club for its playoff matchup with Pittsburgh after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Being an NFL head coach is one of the hardest management jobs, I think, there is in the country. To do it during COVID-19 is almost unimaginable how difficult it is,” Haslam said, via Cleveland.com. “He was the same … even-keel, steady person. Even the first week of the first time we had been in the playoffs in 20 years and he did not get to participate, he was his same even-keel, calm self the whole time. To do that in a normal NFL season is really tough. To do it in a season when you are battling COVID-19 is remarkable. I think that speaks a lot to the person Kevin is and the kind of makeup he has.”

Stefanski and the Browns went 11-5 in the regular season, capturing one of the AFC’s three wild card spots. With several quality free agent additions this offseason, expectations will be higher for Cleveland in 2021.