John Schneider: Jamal Adams “a very important part of our future”

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider’s pre-draft press conference on Wednesday opened with cardboard cutouts of the two men in front of microphones.

After Carroll and Schneider materialized, Schneider joked that it was a preview of what their draft room would look like during the first round on Thursday night. The Seahawks don’t have a first-round pick as a result of last year’s trade for safety Jamal Adams, who Carroll called their first-round pick and a “heck of a pick” at that.

Schneider shared Carroll’s view and the time off during the first round could give the team some time to work on a new contract for Adams.

“We’re going to be celebrating Jamal tomorrow evening for sure,” Schneider said. “We want him to be here long term for sure. He’s a great player, really glad we made the trade to get him, and he’s going to be a very important part of our future.”

Adams is set to play out the fifth-year option on his rookie deal this season. Schneider said there has not been any discussion about Adams holding out absent an extension at this point.