Lions exercise Frank Ragnow’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

Frank Ragnow has been a fixture in the Lions’ starting lineup since they picked him with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 draft and he’s set to stay there for at least two more years.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions have exercised their option on Ragnow’s contract for the 2022 season. He is now guaranteed a salary of $12.657 million.

Ragnow played guard as a rookie, but has spent the last two seasons as Detroit’s center. He played every snap in 2018, but has missed three games over the last two years.

He is the 10th 2018 first-round pick whose team has exercised or announced plans to exercise the fifth-year options on their contracts.