Patriots draft picks 2021: Full list of New England’s draft picks, order for every round

After missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, the Patriots went on a spending spree during the offseason, bringing in several marquee free agents to Foxborough and dishing out over $130 million in guaranteed money in just the first few days. The Patriots signed a pair of tight ends, Hunter Henry (from LAC) and Jonnu Smith (from TEN), a pair of wide receivers, Kendrick Bourne (from SF) and Nelson Agholor (from LV), and stole a star LB away from the Ravens in Matthew Judon. They also brought back some key pieces from previous years, like Kyle Van Noy, who returns after a short stint in Miami.

Their biggest decision was re-signing QB Cam Newton to a 1-year deal, giving the team a potential starter while also leaving the door open for a potential draft pick.

With the 15th overall pick, the Patriots could have their highest draft pick since taking Jerod Mayo 10th overall in 2008. In fact, since 2016, the Patriots have only had 3 1st round draft picks – Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel in 2018 and N’Keal Harry in 2019.

New England Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 15

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 96

Round 4: No. 120, No. 122, No. 139

Round 5: No. 177

Round 6: No. 188, No. 197

Round 7: No. 242

