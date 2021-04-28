Report: Teddy Bridgewater’s contract restructured to facilitate trade

Getty Images

The Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater but not before altering his contract.

The restructure of Bridgewater’s deal eliminates the final year and $21 million of his contract in 2022, Mike Klis of 9News reports. The Panthers and Broncos also will split in some way the $10 million base guarantee for this season.

Bridgewater had $10 million guaranteed on a $17.95 million payout for this year.

He will make $11.5 million this season, a source tells PFT.

The Broncos and Panthers began trade talks in March, but his contract made a deal complicated. Finally, the teams and Bridgewater’s representation reached agreement on something that works for everyone.

It gives Bridgewater a chance to leave a place that replaced him to a place where he has a chance to start.

Bridgewater started 15 games in Carolina last season, completing 69.1 percent of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

UPDATE 2:21 P.M. ET: Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports Carolina will pay $7 million of the guaranteed money owed Bridgewater for 2021 while Denver will pay $3 million.