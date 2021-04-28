Report: Saquon Barkley on track to be ready for start of season

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said recently that the team signed Devontae Booker because they believe Booker is a three-down back who makes the team strong.

If all goes well, the Giants won’t be needing Booker for all three downs because Saquon Barkley will be handling the bulk of the work at running back. As of right now, it appears things are going well on that front.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Barkley is on track to be ready for the start of the season after tearing his ACL last September.

The pace of Barkley’s recovery will likely have some impact on the Giants’ decision about exercising his fifth-year option by the May 3 deadline. Doing so would guarantee Barkley $7.217 million next season and give the team more time to come to a decision about a long-term extension with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 draft.